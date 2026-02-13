Citizens Jmp Reaffirms Market Underperform Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $10.00 target price on Domo in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Domo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO opened at $4.66 on Friday. Domo has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.110–0.070 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.050–0.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Domo by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Domo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,975,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after buying an additional 225,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

