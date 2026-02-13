PaLM AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.86 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 4% higher against the dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $34.99 thousand worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.12 or 0.99418497 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
PaLM AI Token Profile
PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,129,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.
Buying and Selling PaLM AI
