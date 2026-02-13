Lear Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Lear has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Lear has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lear to earn $14.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Lear Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:LEA opened at $136.78 on Friday. Lear has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69.

About Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. Lear had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.88%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

