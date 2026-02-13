Pro Medicus Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.32 (ASX:PME)

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform. It also provides healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; and integration products.

