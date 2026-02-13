Pro Medicus Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.32 (ASX:PME)

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About Pro Medicus
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Medicus
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.