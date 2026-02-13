JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) to Neutral

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Chagee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chagee in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chagee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Chagee stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. Chagee has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $450.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.31 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHA. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chagee by 19,295.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 7,447,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 7,408,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Chagee during the third quarter valued at $46,150,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chagee by 212.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 669,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chagee in the second quarter worth about $13,764,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Chagee during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,302,000.

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.

