iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,529 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 3,393 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,811 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iHuman Stock Down 4.5%

NYSE:IH opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.04. iHuman has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of iHuman from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHuman Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:IH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

