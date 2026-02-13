Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 12.5% increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $205.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.