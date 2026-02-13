Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 12.5% increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance
AEM stock opened at $205.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90.
Agnico Eagle Mines News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Agnico reported $2.69 EPS vs. $2.56 consensus and revenue of $3.53B (up ~60% y/y), showing margin strength and much higher profitability this quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow — The company posted record free cash flow for 2025 as higher realized gold prices expanded margins, supporting buybacks/dividends and balance-sheet flexibility. Agnico Eagle posts record free cash flow in 2025 as higher gold prices drive margins
- Positive Sentiment: Reserve/resource growth and 2026 exploration plans — Year-end 2025 mineral reserves rose ~2% to 55.4Moz and indicated/inferred resources increased, with exploration focused on near-mine extensions and advancing value projects. This supports longer-term production visibility. AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON 2025 EXPLORATION RESULTS AND 2026 EXPLORATION PLANS
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 (12.5% increase), paid March 16; supports income-focused holders though yield remains modest. Dividend Declaration
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism/upgrades — Multiple outlets note a bullish analyst stance (median 12‑month targets implying ~18% upside; Zacks upgrade to Buy; consensus ~“Moderate Buy”), which underpins longer-term conviction. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Among the High Growth International Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/estimate detail and metrics review — Coverage pieces compare key Q4 metrics vs. estimates and prior-year results; useful for modelling but not immediate catalysts. Compared to Estimates, Agnico (AEM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and recent rally raise profit-taking risk — The stock rallied ~26% over three months; some coverage warns rising costs and a premium valuation may limit near-term upside, likely contributing to today’s decline. Agnico Eagle Stock Rallies 26% in 3 Months: What Should Investors Do?
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.
Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.
