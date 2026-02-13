La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 73.0% in January

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 324,659 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 187,711 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,347.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 97 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,347.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

LFDJF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) is the operator of France’s national lottery and one of the country’s leading gaming companies. Established in 1976 as a state-owned enterprise, the company is responsible for designing, managing and distributing a wide range of lottery games, instant-win tickets and sports betting products. Through its retail network and digital platforms, La Française des Jeux serves millions of customers in metropolitan France and its overseas territories.

The company’s core offerings include draw-based lottery games such as EuroMillions and Loto, as well as scratch-off tickets under the “Illiko” brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.