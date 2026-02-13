Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5,257.52 and last traded at $5,239.50. 30,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 19,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,587.66.

Seaboard Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4,713.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4,073.07.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $262.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,197,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Seaboard by 14,586.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified agribusiness and transportation company engaged in a range of global operations. Organized into several operating segments, the company’s principal activities include pork production and processing, commodity trading and milling, marine products, sugar production, and shipping. Seaboard’s integrated business model spans the entire value chain—from feed grain procurement and hog production to finished pork products—enabling the company to capture efficiencies across each stage of its operations.

In its pork segment, conducted under the Seaboard Foods subsidiary, the company raises hogs and operates slaughter and processing facilities in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.