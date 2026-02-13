uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.2390. 1,507,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,917,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,492.90% and a negative return on equity of 373.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $174,319.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $630,592.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $796,260.04. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in uniQure by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,444,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,422,000 after buying an additional 819,444 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 738,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in uniQure by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,785,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

