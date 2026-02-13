Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 573,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 272,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CJR.B shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.57 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. Equities analysts expect that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 EPS for the current year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.