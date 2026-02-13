Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,821 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the January 15th total of 12,943 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 30,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Kumba Iron Ore has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore, trading over the counter under the symbol KIROY, is one of South Africa’s leading iron ore producers. The company operates two primary open-pit mines—Sishen and Kolomela—located in the Northern Cape province. These operations focus on the extraction and processing of high-quality hematite ore, producing a range of lump and fine products that serve as essential feedstock for global steelmakers.
Established in 2001 following a demerger from parent companies, Kumba Iron Ore has grown its production capacity and operational efficiency through sustained investment in mining technology and infrastructure.
