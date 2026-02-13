Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 166,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 648% from the previous session’s volume of 22,301 shares.The stock last traded at $109.24 and had previously closed at $108.38.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOV. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. TopTier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.