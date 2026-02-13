InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

IPO traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,278. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.50. The firm has a market cap of C$420.35 million, a PE ratio of 302.00 and a beta of 1.05. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$6.54 and a one year high of C$16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on InPlay Oil from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on InPlay Oil from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.