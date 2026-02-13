Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54,934 shares, a growth of 127.6% from the January 15th total of 24,132 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kirin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KNBWY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Kirin had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is a Japan-based global beverage and life sciences group best known for its flagship beer brand. The company’s core operations encompass the brewing and distribution of beer and spirits, the production of soft drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages, and a growing pharmaceuticals and biotech segment. Kirin’s beverage portfolio ranges from mainstream lagers and craft-inspired brews to juices, teas, and carbonated soft drinks sold under various regional labels.

Rooted in the founding of Kirin Brewery Company in 1888, the group restructured into a pure holding company in 2007 to foster greater strategic flexibility.

