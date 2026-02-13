Short Interest in Mitchells & Butlers Plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Declines By 65.3%

Mitchells & Butlers Plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,976 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the January 15th total of 8,583 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $3.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading operators of managed pubs, bars and restaurants, trading under a portfolio of well-known brands. The company’s venues serve a broad spectrum of customers, from casual diners at family-friendly outlets to guests seeking premium steakhouse and craft bar experiences. Its core business activities encompass site management, menu development, beverage sourcing and hospitality operations across its estate.
The company’s brand portfolio includes names such as All Bar One, Toby Carvery, Harvester, Miller & Carter, Sizzling Pubs and Vintage Inns, among others.
