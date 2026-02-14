Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Increases By 263.9%

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,141,652 shares, a growth of 263.9% from the January 15th total of 313,767 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 794,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 794,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 71.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 8.3%

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 302,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,338. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.