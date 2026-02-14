Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $408,803.85 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $408,803.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Michael Mente sold 49,882 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,425,128.74.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Michael Mente sold 56,419 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $1,641,228.71.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael Mente sold 32,709 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $973,419.84.

On Friday, January 9th, Michael Mente sold 68,995 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $2,116,766.60.

On Thursday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 52,864 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,655,700.48.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Michael Mente sold 72,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $2,254,020.92.

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Mente sold 63,045 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $1,870,545.15.

On Friday, December 19th, Michael Mente sold 78,619 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $2,262,654.82.

On Thursday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 88,444 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $2,512,694.04.

On Thursday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 41,563 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,081,469.26.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 741,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,423. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,970,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 315,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Revolve Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

