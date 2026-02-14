First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCE) Short Interest Up 244.1% in January

First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 52,452 shares, a growth of 244.1% from the January 15th total of 15,242 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $767,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000.

Get First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF alerts:

First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FTCE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $25.89.

First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (FTCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies with high earnings quality, as selected and measured using the Earnings Capture metric. The fund holds 100 securities, representing the top companies within each Bloomberg sector classification. FTCE was launched on Oct 2, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.