Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Still a Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 645,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 131,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru. The company was formerly known as Escape Gold Inc and changed its name to Rio Silver Inc in October 2011. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

