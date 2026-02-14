Eric Swayze Sells 15,642 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 15,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $1,278,889.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,904.80. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Swayze also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 30th, Eric Swayze sold 6,179 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $512,424.47.
- On Friday, January 16th, Eric Swayze sold 49 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $3,722.53.
- On Friday, January 16th, Eric Swayze sold 9,884 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $744,660.56.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Eric Swayze sold 23,463 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,856,392.56.
IONS stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,453. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.
Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.
