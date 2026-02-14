Eric Swayze Sells 15,642 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 15,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $1,278,889.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,904.80. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Swayze also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, January 30th, Eric Swayze sold 6,179 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $512,424.47.

On Friday, January 16th, Eric Swayze sold 49 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $3,722.53.

On Friday, January 16th, Eric Swayze sold 9,884 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $744,660.56.

On Friday, January 2nd, Eric Swayze sold 23,463 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,856,392.56.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

IONS stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,453. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.