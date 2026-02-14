Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 and last traded at GBX 88.20, with a volume of 3832293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.10.

PCTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Picton Property Income from GBX 85 to GBX 80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 target price on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.35. The stock has a market cap of £455.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Picton Property Income had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 1.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Picton Property Income Limited will post 4.2620137 EPS for the current year.

Established in 2005, Picton is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of a number of EPRA indices including the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Index.

Picton owns and actively manages a £726 million UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 June 2025).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK REITs and has delivered upper quartile outperformance and a consistently higher income return than the MSCI Quarterly Property Index since launch.

