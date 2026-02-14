FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,836 shares, a growth of 227.1% from the January 15th total of 867 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
QLVD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.59. FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $34.25.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLVD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.10% of FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The FlexShares Developed Markets ex-US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities from developed markets excluding the US. Holdings are selected for quality and low volatility. QLVD was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.
