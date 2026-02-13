LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.7490. 1,664,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,341,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $525.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.97.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $9,028,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,728,968 shares in the company, valued at $31,983,504.96. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

