Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 249 and last traded at GBX 249, with a volume of 188496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of £235.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.04.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 192.30%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc was formed on September 26, 2016 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.