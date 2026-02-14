Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,340,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 716,933 shares.The stock last traded at $85.5250 and had previously closed at $83.50.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $96.00 price objective on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 905.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE: SWX) is a publicly traded natural gas utility that provides regulated gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. The company’s core activities include the transportation, distribution and sale of natural gas through an extensive network of pipelines, service lines and metering facilities. Southwest Gas also offers related services such as system maintenance, pipeline safety inspections, emergency response and line extensions to support customer growth and ensure reliable gas delivery.

Founded in 1931 in southern Nevada, Southwest Gas has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the nation’s larger natural gas utilities by customer count.

