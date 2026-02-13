Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 0.9% increase from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

AFIF opened at $9.47 on Friday. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

