Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a 0.9% increase from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
AFIF opened at $9.47 on Friday. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.