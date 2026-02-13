SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$38.34 and last traded at C$38.15, with a volume of 302537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$537.25 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.8051668 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc is an intermediate gold company with assets located in four jurisdictions: the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. These assets are located within several of the world’s most prolific precious metal districts including the Çöpler mine along the Tethyan belt in Türkiye; the Marigold mine along the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend in Nevada, USA; the CC&V mine in the Cripple Creek Mining District of Colorado, USA; the Seabee mine along the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna mine along the Bolivian silver belt in Jujuy, Argentina.

