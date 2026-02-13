e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 9% – Here’s Why

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.05 and last traded at $81.0550. Approximately 1,488,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,196,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.33.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

