Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Atb Cormark Cm cut their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Killam Apartment REIT News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Company reports operating progress — Killam highlighted “strong 2025 operating gains” and a capital‑recycling push that management says is improving portfolio quality and returns. Globe & Mail

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 1.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Killam Apartment REIT this week:

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 529,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,004. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$19.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.26 million during the quarter. Killam Apartment REIT had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 86.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Killam Apartment REIT will post 1.2904074 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The company specializes in the acquisition, management, and development of multi-residential apartment buildings and manufactured home communities (MHC). It has three main operating segments, Apartment segment, MHC segment, and Commercial segments. Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada. MHC segment acquires and operates MHC communities in Ontario and Eastern Canada, and Commercial segment includes more than seven commercial properties.

