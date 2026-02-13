Meta Platforms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the social networking company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Meta Platforms has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meta Platforms to earn $30.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $649.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $658.31 and a 200 day moving average of $693.94.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

