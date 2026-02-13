Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 635402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CURB shares. Citigroup upgraded Curbline Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Curbline Properties had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.210 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Curbline Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curbline Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 5.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

