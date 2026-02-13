NASB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Update

NASB Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 103 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the January 15th total of 203 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASB Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NASB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 797. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. NASB Financial has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $39.65.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.14%.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B., a federal savings bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Through its subsidiary operations, NASB Financial offers a full suite of banking and financial services to individual and business clients. The company’s core activities include accepting deposits, making consumer and commercial loans, and originating mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, NASB Financial provides mortgage banking solutions, including retail mortgage origination, correspondent lending, and loan servicing.

See Also

