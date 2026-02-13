Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & CTT Correios de Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Head to Head Review

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and CTT Correios de Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CTT Correios de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Synchrony Financial pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTT Correios de Portugal pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $22.60 billion 1.09 $3.55 billion $9.29 7.64 CTT Correios de Portugal $1.20 billion 0.90 $49.28 million $0.82 19.59

This table compares Synchrony Financial and CTT Correios de Portugal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CTT Correios de Portugal. Synchrony Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTT Correios de Portugal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial and CTT Correios de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 7 13 1 2.71 CTT Correios de Portugal 0 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $87.11, indicating a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Synchrony Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than CTT Correios de Portugal.

Risk & Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTT Correios de Portugal has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and CTT Correios de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 15.72% 23.07% 3.01% CTT Correios de Portugal 4.13% 16.54% 0.88%

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats CTT Correios de Portugal on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CTT Correios de Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services. It also engages in the business of payments related to collection of invoices and fines. In addition, the company enables the payment of various services and utilities through a network of approximately 5,000 agents covering business outlets as stationery stores, tobacco shops, kiosks, and supermarkets. It operates a retail network of 566 post offices; 1,808 postal agencies; 223 postal delivery offices; 4,576 postal delivery routes; and a fleet of 3,925 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

