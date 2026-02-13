LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Up 94.8% in January

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 152,464 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the January 15th total of 78,271 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 707,948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12 month low of $101.80 and a 12 month high of $152.95.

Get LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a $0.9983 dividend. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVMUY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVMUY

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a French multinational luxury goods conglomerate that designs, produces and sells high-end products across multiple luxury segments. Formed through the 1987 merger of fashion house Louis Vuitton and the wine and spirits group Moët Hennessy, the company is headquartered in Paris and is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Arnault. LVMH’s organization centers on a portfolio of maisons that operate with a degree of independence under centralized strategic oversight.

The company’s principal activities span fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and selective retailing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.