NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Short Interest Update

NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,592 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the January 15th total of 822 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,423 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,423 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of IQSI opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI Candriam International Equity ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 109,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

