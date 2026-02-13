Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Update

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 247,999 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the January 15th total of 429,620 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,141 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.4 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group plc is a United Kingdom–based specialist manufacturer and distributor of kitchens and joinery products, serving primarily professional tradespeople. The company operates a trade-only, depot-based model that offers a range of kitchen cabinets, doors, worktops, hardware, and related components. Its integrated supply chain covers product design, manufacturing in owned facilities, and direct delivery to more than 800 depots across the UK, enabling rapid turnaround and cost control for its core customers.

Founded in the mid-1990s out of MFI’s kitchen division, the business underwent a management buyout in 2000 and was subsequently listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.