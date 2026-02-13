Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 991% from the previous session’s volume of 5,572 shares.The stock last traded at $7.77 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Acerinox

Acerinox Trading Down 3.5%

About Acerinox

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company’s core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.