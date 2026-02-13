Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 and last traded at GBX 5.50, with a volume of 383362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75.

Anglesey Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) EPS for the quarter.

About Anglesey Mining

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

