Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 986,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,086% from the previous session’s volume of 83,153 shares.The stock last traded at $53.5660 and had previously closed at $53.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $595.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,002,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 369,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 177,328 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange. This Index includes approximately 100 companies that possess relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in developed markets including, but not limited to, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

