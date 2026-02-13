Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.56 and last traded at C$6.56. Approximately 1,031,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 790,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$6.00 target price on Algoma Steel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algoma Steel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C($4.46) EPS for the quarter. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of C$523.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.4795699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc is a Canadian company that produces clean and consistent light gauge steel in North America, offering a range of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The firm operates in a single segment of basic steel production. Geographically it serves Canada, the United States and the rest of the world, whilst driving key revenue from domestic sales. Substantial revenue is generated from the sale of Steel sheets and strips.

