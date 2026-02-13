Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,152 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 15,615 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,280 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 4,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,222. Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a 52-week low of $41.09 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.

Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.

