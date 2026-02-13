Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. Approximately 219,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.
FLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £223 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £224.60.
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
