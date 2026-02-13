First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in January

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 531 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the January 15th total of 1,803 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of FDTS stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $70.11.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.
The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FDTS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
