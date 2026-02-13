First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in January

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 531 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the January 15th total of 1,803 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 955 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FDTS stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $70.11.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FDTS Free Report ) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.53% of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FDTS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

