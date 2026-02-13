Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Grows By 160.9%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 526,156 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the January 15th total of 201,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 108,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,417. The company has a market capitalization of $263.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.63. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.
The company’s lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.
