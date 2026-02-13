Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Grows By 160.9%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 526,156 shares, a growth of 160.9% from the January 15th total of 201,697 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 108,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,417. The company has a market capitalization of $263.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.63. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlivex Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52,553 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, that focuses on developing innovative immunotherapies for life-threatening inflammatory conditions. Founded in 2015, the company trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol ENLV and leverages a proprietary cell-based platform to restore immune balance in critical care settings.

The company’s lead product candidate, Allocetra, comprises reprogrammed apoptotic cell therapy designed to recalibrate the innate immune system.

