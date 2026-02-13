Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $5.9450, with a volume of 243961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Safe Bulkers from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $613.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 617,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,441,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204,874 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 118,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $522,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) is a dry bulk shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers. The company operates a modern fleet of vessels, including Panamax, Supramax and Kamsarmax bulk carriers, designed to serve a variety of trade routes and cargo types. Safe Bulkers’ fleet is employed under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements, offering flexibility to respond to market demand and optimize vessel utilization.

Founded in 2008, Safe Bulkers began trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the same year, establishing itself as a publicly listed provider of dry bulk transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.