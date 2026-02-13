Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.51 and last traded at GBX 1.58, with a volume of 191902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.76.

Mothercare Trading Down 9.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.58. The firm has a market cap of £8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 EPS for the current year.

In other Mothercare news, insider Andrew Cook bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £50,000. Also, insider Clive Whiley bought 42,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £420,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

