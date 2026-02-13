Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,803 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the January 15th total of 15,711 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,935 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 530.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

