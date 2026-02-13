Taptica International (LON:TAP) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.54. 2,321,693 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,487,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60.

Taptica International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.83.

Taptica International (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Taptica International

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

