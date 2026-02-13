Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 10.0% increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Down 0.9%

BLX stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.83.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

